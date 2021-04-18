No. 4 Florida State Beach Volleyball wraps up regular season

GULF SHORES, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — The fourth-ranked Florida State beach volleyball team (28-4) finished off the regular season, going 3-0 on Sunday with a pair of wins over No. 7 TCU and a 5-0 win over Tulane.

The Seminoles started the day with a 3-2 win over No. 7 TCU, FSU’s first of two wins on the day over the Horned Frogs. Florida State got on the board first with a point from court five. Jenna Johnson and Kate Privett were tied at 14 in the first set when one of TCU’s players got hurt and could not continue the match, resulting in an FSU win.

The Seminoles swept the first wave of matches as Sara Putt and Raelyn White won 21-13, 21-13 on court four. The match was then clinched after Torrey Van Winden and Keara Rutz won in straight sets 27-25, 25-23.

TCU would take courts two and three in third sets.

Florida State got right back on the sand to take on Tulane. The Seminoles earned their 16th sweep of the season with a 5-0 win over the Green Wave. Sara Putt and Payton Caffrey gave the Noles a 1-0 lead with a 21-15, 21-14 win on court four. Kate Privett and Jenna Johnson made it 2-0 with their 21st win together and 20th win of the season on court five.

The match got clinched on court three with a 21-16, 21-15 win by Maddie Anderson and Liz Waters-Leiga. Keara Rutz and Torrey Van Winden expanded the FSU lead to four with a 21-14, 21-17 win on court one. It was their 28th win of the season together and third on court one.

Alaina Chacon and Molly McBain capped off the second match of the day with a 21-15, 20-22, 15-12 win on court three.

With two wins on the afternoon, the Seminoles earned themselves a rematch against No. 7 TCU to finish off the weekend. Florida State took down the Horned Frogs once again, this time 4-1.

The Garnet and Gold once again swept the first wave of matches, earning wins on courts four and five. Kate Privett and Jenna Johnson remained unbeaten on the weekend with a 21-15, 21-15 win on court five. Sara Putt and Raelyn White gave FSU a 2-0 lead with their third win of the season together and second win together on court four.

The match was then clinched on court three as Molly McBain and Payton Caffrey teamed up for the first time since the 2019 NCAA Tournament. They cruised to a 21-13, 21-14 win.

TCU earned their first team point of the match with a straight-set win on court one but FSU finished off the match with a 21-16, 21-19 win on court two from Maddie Anderson and Alaina Chacon.

Florida State will compete in the CCSA Conference Championship next weekend in Huntsville, Ala.

