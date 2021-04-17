No. 4 Florida State Beach Volleyball sweeps Southern Miss

GULF SHORES, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — The fourth-ranked Florida State beach volleyball team (25-4) earned a 5-0 sweep of Southern Miss (9-21) on Saturday before the rest of the day was postponed due to bad weather in the area.

Tomorrow’s schedule has changed due to inclement weather on Saturday. Florida State will now play No. 7 TCU at 9:30 am EST and Tulane at 11:45 am EST on Sunday. The Seminoles will play one of their opponents again for a third and final match on Sunday at 2 pm EST.

The Seminoles swept the Golden Eagles for the second time this season to complete their 15th sweep of the season.

Torrey Van Winden and Keara Rutz moved up to court one for the first time all season and cruised to a 21-13, 21-17 win. Molly McBain and Alaina Chacon gave FSU a 2-0 lead with a pair of 21-10 set victories on court two.

The Garnet and Gold clinched the match on court four with a 21-19, 21-14 win from Sara Putt and Payton Caffrey. Maddie Anderson and Liz Waters-Leiga expanded the lead to 4-0 with a 21-13, 21-11 win on court three. Raelyn White and Madison Fitzpatrick finished off the match with a 21-11, 21-15 win on court five.

