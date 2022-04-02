No. 3 Florida State softball cruises to 9-0 win over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Seminoles.com) — The third-ranked Florida State softball team (34-2) captured the series over Virginia (21-15) with a 9-0 win over the Cavaliers.

For the second straight game against Virginia, the Noles got on the board in the first inning. The Seminoles scored three runs on three hits in the inning. Kaley Mudge led off with a single up the middle. After a Sydney Sherrill walk, Mack Leonard singled to left field to make it 2-0. Seven pitches later Devyn Flaherty doubled down the right-field line to score Leonard and make it 3-0 for the Garnet and Gold after one inning.

Florida State made it 4-0 after they scored one more run in the third inning. With two out and Michaela Edenfield on second base, Devyn Flaherty hit a ball towards the shortstop. The first baseman ended up dropping the throw, resulting in Flaherty being safe at first and allowing Edenfield to round third and score.

Edenfield stuck for the 15th time this season sending a three-run home run to right field to give FSU a 7-0 lead after six innings. A single by Hallie Wacaser and a walk by Sherrill put the two runners on for Edenfield. Her 15 home runs this season are tied for the eighth-most in a single season in school history. She is four home runs shy of tying Jessie Warren’s freshman record of 19 home runs in a season set in 2015.

The Noles put up their final two runs of the game in the top of the seventh inning. Devyn Flaherty led off with a triple to right field. Kalei Harding then sent one deep over the fence in center field on a full count to make it 9-0. It was Harding’s fifth home run of the season.

Danielle Watson started in the circle for the Noles and pitched 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. It was Watson’s 11th win of the season. Emma Wilson came in with two outs in the sixth inning and recorded the final four outs of the game.

Up Next

Florida State plays Virginia in the final game of the series tomorrow at 12 PM. The game is on ACCNX.