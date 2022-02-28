No. 3 Florida State Beach Volleyball sweeps Sunday action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The number three ranked Florida State Seminoles started their season 4-0 after defeating two ranked teams at their annual Beach Bash tournament. On Sunday, Feb 27, the Noles defeated No. 13 FAU 4-1 and Tampa 5-0.

Florida State improved their all-time opening weekend record to 37-3 and their home record to 60-3.

FSU 4, FAU 1

The Seminoles extend their win streak over FAU to 14-0 all-time. The first match point came from court four by the duo of Anna Long and Jordan Polo. The pair won two quick sets against the Owls 21-12 and 21-17.

Court five competed at a pace similarly to court four, earning the second match point for the Seminoles. Raelyn White and Kate Privett defeated the FAU pair 21-13 and 21-18.

The match-clinching point was earned by Morgan Chacon and Liz Waters-Leiga on court two. Waters-Leiga entered the starting lineup for the first time this season in a dominating performance over the Owls 21-15 and 21-19.

Even though the match was already won, court one and three went to three sets. On court three, Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick came from behind to beat FAU 15-9 in the third set after giving up the first set 21-18.

On court one, Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer provided plenty of entertainment with three close sets. The first set went in favor of FSU 20-22 after alternating the lead many times. The second set was much like the first, but this time in favor of FAU 21-19. Anderson and Bauer fought a valiant effort in the third set, playing a total of 54 points before eventually falling 28-26.

FSU 5, Tampa 0

The final match of the tournament provided FSU with another 5-0 win, this time against Tampa. The Seminoles improved their all-time record to 4-0 and has yet to allow Tampa to win a match point.

Raelyn White and Kate Privett spared no time once again, winning the first point for the Seminoles on court five. The final score of the two sets were 21-9 and 21-14. This pair competed and won every match this weekend on court five.

Jordan Polo and Anna Long owned court four, going unbeaten on the weekend as well. The duo beat Tampa in two sets going 21-18 and 21-12.

Liz Waters-Leiga joined Maddie Anderson on court one for the match against Tampa. The pair clinched the match-winning point with a two-set win of 21-19 and 21-14. Anderson went 3-1 on court one and Waters-Leiga went 2-0 in both of her matches.

On court two, Keara Rutz and Jenna Johnson paired up for the first time this season. The pair were successful, beating Tampa in two sets 21-14 and 21-16.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick capped off the night with another two-set win over Tampa 21-17 and 21-16. The pair went undefeated on court three, only giving up one set to their opponents.

Scoring Summary – FSU 4, FAU 1

1. Erica Brok/Mackenzie Morris (FAU) def. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) 20-22, 21-19, 28-26

2. Morgan Chacon/Liz Waters-Leiga (FS) def. Courtney Moon/Marketa Svozilova (FAU) 21-15, 21-19

3. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Ellie Austin/Julie Honzovicova (FAU) 18-21, 21-17, 15-9

4. Jordan Polo/Anna Long (FS) def. Jillienne Cangelosi/Christine Jarman (FAU) 21-12, 21-17

5. Raelyn White/Kate Privett (FS) def. Logan Mignerey/Mica Allison (FAU) 21-13, 21-18

Order of finish: Doubles (4,5,2,3,1)

Scoring Summary – FSU 5, Tampa 0

1. Maddie Anderson/Liz Waters-Leiga (FS) def. Julia Oswald/Rachel Rosequist (TAMPA) 21-19, 21-14

2. Keara Rutz/Jenna Johnson (FS) def. Kiersten Anderson/Payton Brunick (TAMPA) 21-14, 21-16

3. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Melissa Elias/Madison Brunick (TAMPA) 21-17, 21-16

4. Anna Long/Jordan Polo (FS) def. Katie McKiel/Tatiana Gutierrez (TAMPA) 21-18, 21-12

5. Kate Privett/Raelyn White (FS) def. Cassidy Ehrie/Valerie Rosequist (TAMPA) 21-9, 21-14

Order of finish: Doubles (5,4,1,2,3)

Looking Forward

The Seminoles will be back in action at the TCU Horned Frog Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on March 4-5.