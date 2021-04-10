No. 3 Florida State Beach Volleyball drops 3-2 game to Florida International

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The third-ranked Florida State beach volleyball team (22-4) lost to No. 15 FIU at home Friday night, 3-2.

After rain delays all day that did not allow the Seminoles to play their only match of the day until 7 pm, the Garnet and Gold fell to FIU 3-2. The match came down to a third set on court four that the Seminoles lost 18-16.

Florida State took a 1-0 lead with a quick win on court two by Torrey Van Winden and Keara Rutz. They took the first set 21-11 and then the second set 21-15. FSU expanded their lead to 2-0 with a 21-17, 21-13 win on court five from Jenna Johnson and Kate Privett.

FIU went on to take the final three courts, all in three sets. They took court three first with a 21-13, 12-21, 15-12 win. FIU then tied it up with a 14-21, 21-15, 15-11 win on court one.

The match came down to a third set on court four between Payton Caffrey and Liz Waters-Leiga and Abbie Hughes and Paige Kalkhoff of FIU. FIU took the first set 21-16 and FSU forced a third set with a 21-17 second set win. The third set was back and forth but FIU came away with an 18-16 win.

Due to impending weather tomorrow this is a new schedule of play. Senior Day will be celebrated after FSU’s 8:00 am match against Stetson.

Saturday Schedule: 8:00 AM - FSU vs. Stetson

9:15 AM - Exhibition matches and Senior Day Presentation

10:15 AM – Coastal Carolina vs. FAU

11:30 AM - UNF vs. FIU

12:45 PM - Coastal Carolina vs. Stetson

2:00 PM - FIU vs. FAU

3:15 PM - FSU vs. UNF

