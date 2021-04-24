No. 3 Florida State Beach Volleyball advances to CCSA semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — The third-ranked Florida State beach volleyball team (30-4) earned a 4-1 win over No. 17 South Carolina (22-8) on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the CCSA Championship.

The Seminoles jumped out to early leads on courts two through four turning all four of them into first sets wins. Court one was back and forth with Torrey Van Winden and Keara Rutz trailing 14-13. They went on to take the first set 21-16 after winning eight of the final 10 points.

The second sets were a little bit closer but the Noles would win four of them to take a 4-0 lead. Alaina Chacon and Maddie Anderson were the first to finish for the Garnet and Gold as they took court two 21-16, 21-10. Payton Caffrey and Molly McBain gave Florida State a 2-0 lead not too long after with a 21-17, 21-19 win on court three.

Courts four and five were tight late into the second sets as both would have to go extra points. Sara Putt and Raelyn White clinched the match for FSU on court four with a 21-10, 25-23 win. Kate Privett and Jenna Johnson expanded the lead to four with a 21-18, 25-23 win on court five.

Van Winden and Rutz were the only pair sent to a third set after losing the second 21-16. They trailed 6-5 midway through the final set but could not regain the lead as they lost 15-9.

Florida State plays the winner of LSU and TCU tomorrow. The match is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET but is subject to change due to weather in the area.

For more information, visit Facebook (Florida State Beach Volleyball), Twitter (FSU_BeachVB) and Instagram (FSUbeachvolleyball).

