No. 2 UCLA defeats No. 7 FSU softball at Clearwater Invitational

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTXL) — The No. 2 ranked UCLA softball team defeated No. 7 Florida State 6-4 Saturday morning during the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational at the Eddie Moore Complex.

With the game tied 4-4 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Bruins scored two runs on a Megan Grant single to give UCLA a two run lead.

FSU (8-2) was unable to score runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Seminoles scored two runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead, but the Bruins scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 4-2 lead.

The big hit in the frame for UCLA (10-0) was by Seneca Curo who hit a three run double to give the Bruins the lead.

Florida State’s Josie Muffley hit a two run single in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Muffley went 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBI, while Kaley Mudge went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

UCLA’s Megan Faraimo pitched 5 2/3 innings in the circle, gave up two hits, two earned runs and posted nine strikeouts to earn the win.

FSU used six pitchers in the game.

Florida State concludes its time at the invitational with two games Sunday; the first game is against No. 22 Louisiana at 1 p.m. then No. 12 Alabama at 5 p.m.