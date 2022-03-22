No. 2 ranked Florida State softball shows maturity in early part of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Losing is not something the Florida State softball team has had to deal with too much this season. The second ranked Seminoles have just two losses on the year, with that second one came Sunday to Boston College.

The Seminoles turned things around with steady offense and a three hit shut-out from Kathryn Sandercock inside the circle lead to a series clinching win. It's that quick response to adversity head coach Lonni Alameda is more than happy to see so early on in conference play.

“Again, I’m going to go back to our chat after we finished the game, yes this stinks. In that mind for five minutes we got something to eat then we came back out and circled up as a team and said OK we’ve got to get over it," Alameda told ABC 27. "Everyone was eyes up knowing that this is our job now. Good vibes starters and starters and everyone was into it. So a full team effort and great bounce back win.”

The Seminoles return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Alabama to face Troy. First pitch is at 6:00.