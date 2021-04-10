No. 17 Florida State baseball falls to No. 7 Louisville in extra innings Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Seminoles.com) — (Seminoles.com Editor's Note: PLEASE NOTE: SATURDAY’S GAME WILL NOW START AT 5:00 PM)

Levi Usher singled in the 10th inning to score Christian Knapczyk and give No. 7 Louisville (19-9, 11-4 ACC) a 4-3 win over No. 17 Florida State (15-11, 10-9) Friday evening at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Logan Lacey was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning, but after review the pitch was ruled a strike when the umpires said Lacey did not make an effort to get out of the way of the pitch.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the sixth inning against FSU starter Parker Messick, the last of which was unearned on an error. The Noles answered right back in the top of the seventh, with Lacey singling to start the inning and scoring on Mat Nelson’s RBI double. Centerfielder Elijah Cabell tied the game with a two-run home run off Louisville starter Michael Kirian.

Cabell has seven home runs this season, with six coming in the past eight games. Nelson leads the ACC with 34 RBI.

Jonah Scolaro (0-1) kept Louisville off the scoreboard for three innings to get the game to extra innings. After Scolaro walked the leadoff batter in Knapczyk in the 10th inning, Davis Hare recorded a pair of outs before Usher’s walk-off single.

Adam Elliott (5-1) relieved Kirian and pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking three against five strikeouts.

The game was humming along through the first five innings. Neither team had a baserunner the first time through the lineup and the first five innings were played in just over one hour. Messick finished with six hits allowed and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Kirian struck out 10 without allowing a walk in 7.0 innings.

OF NOTE

- Mat Nelson threw out his seventh base runner of the year, in 12 tries. FSU is the only team in the ACC throwing out more than half of attempted base stealers.

- Logan Lacey had two of FSU’s six hits and has reached base safely in 13 straight games.

- Tyler Martin walked in the 10th inning, extending his streak of reaching base to a career-high 20 games. He has reached safely in 39 of 40 career starts.

- Chase Haney made his 18th pitching appearance this season, most in the country. He ranks third in FSU history with 125 career pitching appearances.

- Robby Martin was a late scratch for the Seminoles, missing his first game of the season.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or keep up with the team on social media through Twitter (@FSUBaseball), Facebook (/FSUBaseball), and Instagram (@NoleBaseball).

