No. 10 Florida State baseball drops 7-4 ballgame to Samford

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — In extra innings, No. 10 Florida State (5-2) dropped the final game of the series with Samford (5-2) 7-4 on Sunday at Dick Howser Stadium. FSU won the series 2-1 overall with 18 runs scored and 42 strikeouts combined.

Ross Dunn started for the Seminoles and pitched a career-high four innings with eight strikeouts. Sophomores Jackson Nezuh and Andrew Armstrong combined for three shutout innings before the Bulldogs scored two runs in the eighth and three more in the 10th inning.

Freshmen Jaime Ferrer and James Tibbs both went yard for the Seminoles. Ferrer’s first career home run scored Tibbs and gave FSU a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Tibbs’ solo shot in the bottom of the eighth tied the game at 4-4. Both players, along with Reese Albert, have a hit in all seven games this season.

Samford led off the 10th inning with three straight hits, including an RBI single by Stephen Klein off Jonah Scolaro (0-1). Colton Ledbetter added his second home run of the game to provide the final margin.

Tibbs and Jordan Carrion led FSU with two hits. Tibbs also scored a career-high three runs.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B2 | FSU 1, Samford 0 Carrion singled to shortstop, scoring Tibbs

T4 | FSU 1, Samford 2 Dreier homered, scoring Ledbetter

B6 | FSU 3, Samford 2 Ferrer homered, scoring Tibbs

T8 | FSU 3, Samford 3 Garner grounded into double play, scoring David

T8 | FSU 3, Samford 4 Ledbetter homered to right center

B8 | FSU 4, Samford 4 Tibbs homered to right center

T10 | FSU 4, Samford 5 Klein singled through the left side, scoring Staton

T10 | FSU 4, Samford 7 Ledbetter homered down the right field line, scoring David

UP NEXT:

Florida State will travel to face Mercer on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. RHP Carson Montgomery will pitch for the Seminoles in his second start of the season.

OF NOTE: