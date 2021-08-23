No. 1 ranked Florida State Soccer cruises past Alabama 4-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (2-0) dominated the Crimson Tide (1-1) on Sunday afternoon. Florida State scored four goals on 17 shots while shutting out Alabama, limiting them to only three shots with one on frame.

Florida State controlled the first half, possessing the ball for 75 percent of the half while getting off seven shots compared to Alabama’s one. This led to the Seminoles having a 2-0 lead heading into the half.

FSU’s first goal came in the 21st minute and it was an own goal by Alabama. Florida State had three straight corners before Jenna Nighswonger curled one in from the right side. Alabama goalkeeper and former Florida State Seminole Brooke Bollinger went to punch the ball out of the box but the ball ricocheted into the net, giving FSU a 1-0 lead.

12 minutes later, in the 33rd minute, Maria Alagoa scored her first career goal as a Seminole. Lauren Flynn brought it up the left side and passed it off to Alagoa who took five steps towards the center for the field and fired one into the top right corner of the net from 22 yards out.

Two more firsts happened in the second half as Beata Olsson and Gianna Mitchell both scored their first goals at FSU to make it 4-0. Olsson scored in the 63rd minute off an assist from Clara Robbins and Mitchell capped off the game with a goal in the 83rd minute. Jody Brown passed a nice ball to Ran Iwai in the middle of the field, which she redirected to Mitchell making it 4-0.

Florida State is back home on Thursday, August 26 to take on South Alabama at 6 pm. Admission is free to all FSU soccer games.

