No. 1 Florida State soccer will test preparation in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The number one team in the country and top-seeded Florida State women’s soccer is gearing up for their second round matchup in the NCAA tournament. Their first official game since winning the ACC Championship back on November 15th.

Over the course of the last five months the Seminoles have been staying busy with a few scrimmages and even some professional exposure going up against the Orlando Pride back in February. Head coach Mark Krikorian says getting past Milwaukee on Saturday will be a big test for his team as they prepare to make a deep run for the program's 3rd national championship title.

“The last number of weeks for us have been with this target in mind, trying to figure out who it was that we were going to match up with. Who we were going to play and the appropriate preparation for them. We’re going to find tomorrow that’s for sure," says Krikorian. "Milwaukee is a good team and they’re a competitive group and they’ve been in this NCAA tournament a lot of times also. So they’re not new-comers or rookies.”

