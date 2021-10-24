No. 1 Florida State soccer suffers first loss of season

DURHAM, N.C. (Seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (14-1-1) fell for the first time this season, 1-0 to No. 6 Duke (11-2-1).

Mia Justus recorded a career-high three saves on eight Duke shots but that was not enough as the Blue Devils took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute on a goal from Tess Boade assisted by Emily Royson. It marked just the third time in ACC play and the fourth time this season that the Noles trailed in a game this season.

Prior to that goal, Jaelin Howell came up with a huge save in the 16th minute after Justus got out of position. Howell stepped in between Tess Boade and the goal to make the save before Justus could get back to gather possession of the ball. Two minutes later Howell made a phenomenal defensive play to keep the score at zero.

Florida State headed into the half trailing for the first time this season.

Florida State finished the game with a 9-8 shot advantage in the game with four shots on goal but could not convert. The Garnet and Gold had their best look of the second half in the 75th minute when Emma Bissell got off a shot on frame.

Florida State wraps up the regular season at home next week against No. 2 Virginia on Thursday, October 28 at 7 pm. The Seminoles will celebrate their seniors as a part of Senior Day before the game.

Follow Florida State soccer on Twitter (@FSUSoccer), Instagram (@nolesoccer) and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUSoccer) to keep up to date with everything about the Florida State soccer team.