No. 1 Florida State Soccer stays perfect in 4-1 win over Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (13-0) won their 16th straight ACC game, 13th straight home game and 23rd straight regular-season game with a 4-1 win over Miami (4-8-0).

The win extends FSU’s lead in the all-time series between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes to 17-4 overall and 10-1 at home.

The four-goal game against the Hurricanes was the ninth match this season in which the Seminoles scored four or more goals. The Seminoles are now 178-15-9 at home under head coach Mark Krikorian.

31 of the 47 goals scored this season have been recorded in the second half including all four against Miami. A penalty kick earned by Jenna Nighswonger in the 51st minute gave the Seminoles the lead after Yujie Zhao slotted the shot in the back of the net.

Six minutes later, Gabby Carle placed the ball in the far corner of the net to make it 2-0 off a cross from Jody Brown. This was Brown’s ninth assist of the season with six of these coming in six ACC games. Five of Brown’s assists have occurred in the last three games.

The Seminoles kept the pressure high on the Hurricanes and broke through for the third goal of the day in the 71st minute. Ran Iwai battled her way to the top of the penalty box and passed the ball wide to Amelia Horton who returned the ball back to Iwai in the center of the box where she blasted a high shot past the keeper.

Miami got on the board in the 75th minute with a shot from Gudrun Haralz assisted by Emma Tucker to make it 3-1.

The Garnet and Gold finished off the match with a fourth goal of the game from Gianna Mitchell in the 89th minute. Mitchell earned her fifth goal of the season with a perfectly placed shot in the far netting off a pass from LeiLanni Nesbeth.

FSU maintained 75% of the possession and set season highs in shots (32) and shots on goal (18) against the Hurricane defense.

Florida State is back in action on Friday, October 15 at Virginia Tech. You can see the Seminoles back at home on Sunday, October 28 at The Seminole Soccer Complex at 7:00 pm against the visiting Virginia Cavaliers.