No. 1 Florida State soccer handles Syracuse with 5-0 shutout win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (12-0) wins their 15th straight ACC game, 12th straight home game and 22nd straight regular-season game with a 5-0 win over Syracuse (4-7-1).

The Garnet and Gold had their seventh shutout of the season improving Mark Krikorian’s home record to 177-15-9 since his first season in 2005. The Seminoles found the back of the net five times, making this the eighth game this season with four or more goals.

The Seminoles have been unstoppable with 17 different players scoring goals this season, breaking the program record from 2012. Amelia Horton scored the first goal of her career making her number 17 on the list.

Scoring opened up for Florida State in the 36th minute with Horton’s goal off of a corner from Leianni Nesbeth. Nesbeth placed the ball onto Emily Madril’s head in which it deflected off and rebounded to Gianna Mitchell. Mitchell sent the ball towards the goal and Horton was there to clean it up.

The second half proved to be more rewarding for the Seminoles with four goals scored by three different players. In the 52nd minute Clara Robbins threw in the ball in Syracuse’s final third to Jody Brown’s feet. Brown challenged her defender and fed the ball back to Robbins. With a one-two touch, Robbins sent a fast-paced ball on the ground into the bottom left corner of the net. It was Robbin’s fifth goal of the season.

The third goal resulted from an own goal on Syracuse. Nesbeth placed a corner kick near post to Madril who challenged Syracuse’s defender that ultimately headed the ball into her own goal in the 62nd minute.

Less than two minutes later, Kirsten Pavlisko scored her fourth goal of the season off of a cross from Brown. Brown placed the ball inside the 18-yard box after a scramble with the Syracuse defense. Pavlisko ran onto the ball, took one touch and knocked the ball off of the upper post and into the goal in the 64th minute. This was the third consecutive game this season with a goal scored within three minutes of the prior goal.

Maria Alagoa added to the tally with her fourth goal of the season in the 85th minute. After stripping a Syracuse defender of the ball, Alagoa took on two defenders and pulled up to shoot right outside the 18-yard box, placing the ball into the right side of the net.

The Seminoles outshot the Orange 21-1 and maintained 73% of the possession. Mia Justus recorded one save and her fourth shutout of the season.

Game-worn jerseys from tonight’s Paint it Pink match are being auctioned off at www.32auctions.com/paintitpink2021 [32auctions.com]. The auction ends Friday, October 15 at 9:00 pm EST.

Florida State is back in action on Sunday, October 10 at The Seminole Soccer Complex at 12:00 pm against the visiting Miami Hurricanes.

