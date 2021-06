TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State baseball player Mat Nelson is a finalist for nearly every major award out there. On Friday, the catcher named the Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports Player of the Year.

Nelson, who hit 23 homeruns this year, which is tied for the nation's most, is also up for the Buster Posey and Golden Spikes Awards, given to the nation's top catcher and best player respectively.

Nelson earned ACC Player of the Year honors earlier this season.