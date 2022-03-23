Montgomery powers Seminoles to win against Knights in baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Carson Montgomery’s season-high eight strikeouts led No. 7 Florida State (14-6) to a 10-2 win over UCF (13-8) on Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

Montgomery, a right handed pitcher, has now won his last three starts.

Montgomery, a sophomore from Windermere, Florida, started on the mound for a career-high seven innings.

His eight strikeouts were just one shy of his career strikeout record set last year against the Knights.

Jonah Scolaro struck out the final two UCF batters to close out the win, giving FSU double-digit strikeouts for the 19th time in 20 games.

Six runs in the fourth ignited the Seminole offense, featuring Alex Toral’s team-high sixth home run of the season. The first baseman’s two-run homer gave FSU a 3-0 lead and Toral now leads the team in RBI with 23 on the year.

The offensive efficiency continued in the seventh as six Seminoles reached base and brought home three runs.

Jordan Carrion recorded three hits against the Knights, a season high. James Tibbs tied his career-high with two hits while Reese Albert and Toral were the other Noles with multiple hits. Albert now has a .390 batting average on the season.