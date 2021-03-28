MJ Walker, Raiquan Gray with fresh memories of Elite Eight loss to Michigan in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WTXL) — Seminole fans we’re less than 24 hours away from the Sweet 16 pitting Florida State against top-seeded Michigan. A rematch of the 2018 Elite Eight in which FSU came up short. But for guys like MJ Walker and Raiquan Gray that memory is still fresh in their minds.

They both agreed that this year's Wolverine squad shares similarities with the team they lost to three years ago. But under new head coach Juwan Howard they’re preparing to be versatile both on offense and defense. Michigan has shown they can beat teams in many different ways. The Noles have proved to be effective in limiting a team’s strengths. So Sunday’s game really comes down to the execution of their game-plan.

“Just how physical the game was. It was physical with that type of game and the environment was an elite eightgame," says Gray. "For a game that’ll go to the final four, it’s going to be super physical, super intense and super fast. You’re going to have to execute the game plan with what the games are now.”

“I think their team now still has the same type of principles. They’re real physical, they like to score in the paint and they get up and down the court," Walker added. "They got guards that make good decisions with the ball and like to get each other open and make wide-open shots. So I think that’s Michigan basketball.”

