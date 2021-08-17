Mike Norvell won't set date to name starting quarterback, still an open competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New year, but the same question for Florida State football heading into the 2021 season. Who will run the Seminoles offense under center? Head coach Mike Norvell said before fall camp started that four quarterbacks on the roster would get a shot to run reps with the first team offense in order to evaluate their growth.

Now so far from what we’ve seen at fall camp is that redshirt-senior and transfer McKenzie Milton and redshirt-sophomore Jordan Travis have separated themselves from the pack as the frontrunners for the job. This doesn’t come as a surprise to many. But what could be surprising is that Norvell is very much open to weighing out all his options at this point. Even keeping guys like Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy in the discussion when it comes to growth at the position. So if you’re looking for a date as to when FSU will name their starter, coach Norvell won’t have an answer for you.

“Yea I don’t really get into circling a date. I just want to be right. And at the end of the day these guys are going to compete. I truly believe they both can help us win football games. But at the end of the day whoever is most consistent in helping do that play in and play out will be the guy," Norvell said Monday in his post-practice press conference. "We’re excited about the group and like I said we’re still seeing strides from the younger quarterbacks. So the competition is going to continue on and when we know, we’ll know.”

Florida State kicks off the season September 5th at home against Notre Dame.

