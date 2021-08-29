Mike Norvell, Willie Simmons using football to create a better Tallahassee community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Both Florida State and Florida A&M football kick off their 2021 campaigns next Sunday. Two highly anticipated seasons for both programs. Which means both the Noles and Rattlers have an opportunity to make Tallahassee the college football capital of the country in the coming years.

It’s a goal both Mike Norvell and Willie Simmons have discussed with one another. The two have built a relationship that not only supports each others program’s on the field, but also the impact they can have off the field. Simmons, a product of the Tallahassee area knows first hand what this community is like when both FSU and FAMU football are at the top of the college football world. And Norvell is fortunate to have the support of their neighbors from down the road.

“You know I’ve got a ton of respect for coach Simmons and the job he does over there at FAMU," Norvell says. "When I first got here he reached out almost immediately and we’ve been able to build that relationship. A lot of respect for not only what they do on the field but the impact he tries to make off the field as well.”

“The fact that coach Norvell and I have formed that great relationship where we’re invited to their football camps, we talk about building our program. We have talked about doing some things together in the future together to help on and off the field," Simmons added. "Iron sharpens iron, that old saying. And I want to see Florida State be successful and I’m sure Seminole nation wants to see us be successful.”

Florida State kicks off Sunday September 5th against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida A&M kicks off on the 5th at 3 p.m. in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

