Mike Norvell stresses importance of winning the recruiting battle in own backyard

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — College football recruiting is ramped up across the country. With high school students on spring break, and Florida State's spring game in less than three weeks, the courting of these athletes is in full swing in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles boast several Big Bend and south Georgia athletes on their roster already. Guys like Amari Gainer, Travis Jay, and Tate Rodemaker just to name a few, and head coach Mike Norvell talked about the importance of winning that recruiting battle in their own backyard this week.

"In the spring, we practice in the afternoons to to be able to have that availability," he said. "In the fall, we're always in the morning, so you don't have the chance to have coaches and the local high school prospects to come by. Spring allows that. We have great coaches here in the state, here in the region, and it's wonderful to have those relationships that are built because of the time we get to spend together."

That annual spring game for the Seminoles set for Saturday April 9th.