Mike Norvell sports Bobby Bowden tie at ACC Kickoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This August will mark two years since Bobby Bowden passed away. Coach Bowden built the Florida State football program into what it is today, and that hasn't been lost on current head coach Mike Norvell, who wore a tie to Wednesdays ACC Kickoff with the Bowden logo.

Mike Norvell honoring the legend Bobby Bowden at ACC Kickoff 🍢 pic.twitter.com/4lcpGcGfXd — ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 26, 2023

Norvell calling the way Bowden built the Florida State program, and the way he continues to build it, the standard. Bowden was hired at Florida State in 1976, winning 12 ACC and two national titles, but his off the field accomplishments, is what many remember him for most, and coach talked about that Wednesday.

"There were tremendous players on the field, but it was also the standard and expectation of who they were developing and growing to be off the field," he said. "I've got a great responsibility in leading this program. I was fortunate to be able to meet coach Bowden in those first couple months of getting the job, and I'll never forget sitting down with him at my desk in that office and I remember him telling me, be true to who you are, and you continue to make an impact on those young men helping them to where they're going. That's a daily challenge and I owe it to him, I owe it to his legacy to make sure we're doing this a certain way."

The Seminoles kick off fall camp next week. Their first game is Sunday, September 3rd when they face LSU in Orlando.