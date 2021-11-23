Mike Norvell passionate about rivalry week as Florida looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mike Norvell is not really a guy to hold back his emotions, and on Monday, the Florida State head football coach didn't hold back with how he feels about playing Florida this weekend.

"I know what this game means, and if you don't get up for this one, go somewhere else," he said. "Go do something else because it is not for you."

This is a big game for a lot of reasons. The game wasn't played last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Gators have won the last two in the series. It's also for bragging rights, and if the Seminoles win, they become bowl eligible. More then anything, it's about representing this University, and continuing to build the Florida State program.

"We're going to do this the right way. It's all aspects of our program on the field, off the field and everything that we're doing trying to build these young men to show what they can do," said Norvell. "I know I talked a little bit about that in post game, but for all that building up on top of the rivalry, on top of all the pagentry that goes around this game and this moment, I'm excited for what this week holds."

Florida also needs a win Saturday to become bowl eligible. Kick-off is at noon in Gainesville.

