Mike Norvell looking forward to modified game prep on Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football enters their final week of fall camp starting on Tuesday. But the Noles were back at it Sunday night in the team’s second scrimmage of the preseason.

And it’s all about progression for FSU head coach Mike Norvell. It’s the one constant message he’s echoed to his team all summer long. With the September 5th showdown with Notre Dame just a mere two weeks away. It’s crunch time for the Seminoles. The team will have the day off Monday for the first day of classes. But Norvell says when his guys return to the field Tuesday it becomes as close to game week preparation as it can be. And he hopes his guys are ready to take it up a notch.

“I’m excited about what I’m seeing and we still have two weeks of preparation as we get going here into next week. Tomorrow we’ll be off for the first day of school. But come Tuesday it’ll be a little bit of a modified game week," Norvell said Sunday night. "We’ll still get some good work in as we prepare and get the early introduction into Notre Dame for our guys to prepare for what’s ahead.”

Florida State and Notre Dame Kickoff Sunday September 5th at 7:30 P.M. from Doak Campbell Stadium.