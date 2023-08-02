Mike Norvell hosts press conference ahead of start of fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For fans of Florida state football, Wednesday is Christmas Eve. Thursday is Christmas Day, as that's when the first day of fall camp begins.

The Seminoles are ready to get to work and that work begins in less than 24 hours.

"We have one shot, one time, one season to be able to go and leave our mark, the identity and legacy of what this 2023 Florida State football team is," said head coach Mike Norvell Wednesday during his pre-fall camp press conference.

There are 25 practices to get ready for a season where there's no secret big things are expected from the Seminoles.

"Every chance that we get to be together, every chance that we get to positively impact each other on this journey, there should be a sense of excitement."

A team loaded with experience.

"I think we have a football team that is very confident right now, and they should be confident because of the work they put in," said Norvell.

That leadership starts with QB, Jordan Travis.

"In our very first meeting coming back, not talking anything football wise, he's got a notebook, a pad, a pen, he's heard a day one meeting before, but he wants to be on point, and he wants to be better than he's ever been," said Norvell.

As fall camp looms, the one thing coach is looking for?

"Our consistency. Can we consistently get better? Can we consistently improve in the fundamentals and our situational awareness? Our execution? That's where we have to get better. If we can consistently improve and have that sense of urgency in the little things, I think we'll put ourselves in a great position because I think we'll have incredible competition."

The work to get there starts on Thursday. Florida States first game of the season Sunday, September 3 when they face LSU in Orlando.

