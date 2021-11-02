Mike Norvell heeds wisdom from Mickey Andrews as season rolls on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday's game against Clemson didn't go Florida State's way, and a 30 to 20 defeat dealt the Seminoles their fifth loss this season, and snapped a three game win streak. After every loss, head coach Mike Norvell reflects on the growth he's seeing on the field from his team, and growth has been the best way to describe the Seminoles 2021 season.

At his weekly Monday press conference, Norvell offered some insight as to why he's shaped this program into that mindset. Early on in Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee, former defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews paid Norvell a visit, he shared with Norvell a lesson that resonated with the second year head coach, and you can see that lesson on full display with the way his guys have been playing these last few games.

"One of my first couple months of being here we were going through our Tour of Duty, and coach Andrews actually came out as we were going through the drills. Coach Andrews told me, "Mike it's not a sin to get knocked down. Your butt just better be getting up before you hit the ground." I think that is an unbelievable wisdom of how you should approach things. Our team had a challenging first month, but we got up."

The Seminoles look to keep growing Saturday when they host NC State. Kick-off is set for 4:00.