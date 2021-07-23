Mike Norvell 'grateful' for Florida State's challenges over past year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTXL) — The year 2020 wasn't an easy year for anyone, but throwing a coach into a new program, taking away their spring, having games canceled and postponed due to COVID-19, and things were almost unfair.

"I'm grateful for this year," said Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell Thursday at ACC Media Days. "People can easily point to the challenges and the experience and the things we had to go through, but I'm grateful to have been a part of it with this team."

That was reality for Norvell and the Seminoles, with all the change, Norvell said they learned a lot through how they responded. They had a top-five win, but also some lows. He said they had to learn how to adapt, and he's thankful they got to learn and grow together.

"I believe that's really helped set the foundation and build the trust of who we are and what we're aspiring to do and where we're aspiring to go," he said. "I am grateful for the challenges we've gotten to experience and I'm grateful for the relationships built because of those challenges and what that sets us up to do moving forward."

Florida State opens fall camp on August 7.