Mike Norvell gives injury update, talks Rodemaker's performance against Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after beating Louisville on the road Friday night. Quarterback Jordan Travis was hurt during Friday night's win over Louisville, going out in the second quarter with what looked like an ankle injury. On Saturday, he tweeted "great news... let's get it."

great news… let’s get it — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) September 18, 2022

Head coach Mike Norvell, not diving too far into what Travis meant by the tweet. When asked about it, he gave a short response.

"We're excited about where we are right now and we'll evaluate as we go through the week."

If Travis can't play Saturday, we'll see Valdosta High product Tate Rodemaker, who came in Friday night and lead this team to that win. Coach said it's been fun to see Rodemaker's emotional response to his performance, and if he has to start on Saturday, he's ready to see him build on his performance.

"Yesterday he came back and he went to work," he said. "It was what you would expect and you see the confidence emerge throughout the course of the game because he played relaxed, he played confident. He prepared really well throughout the week and that showed up when he got his opportunity Friday night. He should be more confident."

Also hurt in Friday's win? Jared Verse, Robert Scott, and Malcolm Ray. Coach said he's happy with the way all of them are rehabbing, and they'll be evaluated throughout the week. Florida State hosts Boston College on Saturday night. Kick-off is set for 8:00.