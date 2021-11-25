Mike Norvell excited about traveling to Gainesville with full team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State-Florida rivalry, no matter the year or circumstance is one that everyone involved on both sides will remember for the rest of their lives. And with no travel restrictions on the amount of players FSU head coach Mike Norvell can bring down to the Swamp, there’s going to be a lot more Garnet and Gold than usual on their sidelines.

And that’s something the second year head coach talked about in his Wednesday post-practice availability. Getting his full team to share in the experience of one the best rivalries in all of college football is something he knows will be a signature moment in many of his guys young careers. And having more of his team on the sidelines will most definitely make an impact during the game.

“I think it’s a special game. And it’s a game when you get to be a part of it, some of these guys aren’t ready to go out there and step on the field for what they’re going to do as a player. But they’re going to make an impact. Just to be there, be supportive and get a feel for the importance of this rivalry I think it’s something that is critical. And I'm glad we’re going to have this opportunity to do that with the guys on our team.”

Kickoff in Gainesville is at Noon on Saturday