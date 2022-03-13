Mike Norvell confident that Florida State will come back ready to go following spring break

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After an overall successful start to spring practice, Florida State football is taking some time away from the gridiron for spring break. Their time away does a lot of good for both the coaching staff and players after four high-energy practices.

But while fans wait for these next 11 days to go by before we see FSU back on the field again, some may begin to wonder will we see any Noles making unwanted headlines? Will these guys come back for March 22nd's practice able to pick up right where they left off without a major setback. While these are reasonable concerns, head coach Mike Norvell assured to the media following Friday’s practice that responsibility and accountability are at the forefront of everyone’s mind as his guys take some time away for themselves.

“Being a college football player, there’s a lot of sacrifices you have to make. And we talk about that all the time. They have to make the choice whether they’re here or away doing everything in their power so that when we get back here a week from now they’re going to be ready to go out and be the best that they can be, Norvell says. "You don’t just get to hit pause and forget about it. To be an elite player, to be an elite you have to be willing to sacrifice at an elite level 365 days of the year.”

Florida State’s next spring practice is March 22nd, with the annual Garnet and Gold Game set for April 9th.