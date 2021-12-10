Michael Alford introduced as Florida State's new Vice President, Director of Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State's new Director of Athletics is a familiar name to many. Michael Alford has served as CEO of Seminole Boosters for just over a year, a role he said has prepared him to take over as Vice President and Director of Athletics. On Friday, he was formally introduced.

In his introductory press conference, Alford talked about three messages he has for Seminole athletics. One: alignment of athletics with the University as partners. Two: the student-athletes well-being is a focal point. Three: embracing excellence at every turn.

Alford officially begins his new role on Jan. 3, and he said he's excited to be a part of the legacy at Florida State.

"You just go through the history at Florida State in all of our sports, even the institution, the graduates," he said. "You see the noble alumni that's graduated from here and as I mentioned, it's such a special place. It's once in a lifetime to be a part, not only be a part of this University but then to lead this University. We couldn't be more thrilled as a family to be in Tallahassee and make it our home for a long time."

A national search will be launched for a new president and CEO of Seminole Boosters, the position Alford is vacating.