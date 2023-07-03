Micah Posey's journey from NFC to FSU, from those that know him best

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Micah Posey was announced as the Florida State baseball team's new pitching coach last week. He's a Tallahassee kid, and he's coaching the Seminoles under another hometown guy, Link Jarrett, who played his high school ball at Florida High.

Posey played under his dad at North Florida Christian, and you know what they say, to really get to know someone, you have to know where they came from.

"He loved the game at an early age and he showed a very, had a high IQ for it," said dad Mike.

The elder Posey has been the head baseball coach at North Florida Christian in Tallahassee for four decades, some of that time has been spent coaching, and coaching with, son Micah.

"He was helping me, and then he decided to go into coaching, but I don't think that was his goal."

"When I got done with pro ball, I was like, I'll never coach," remembered Micah. "His passion bled into me."

Now, his sort of unplanned career has taken him home. Micah is now the pitching coach at Florida State.

"To see him as a seven or eight year old, and now he's a 40 year old man, he's way past me. I call him for help!" laughed Mike.

Micah is a 2001 graduate of NFC.

"He was the life of the party, kept us all in stitches, but he was a good student," said Holly Gorham. "He was a hard worker."

Gorham not only baby sat Micah, but was his teacher as well.

"This is what it's all about," she said. "He's made the full circle and he's here and I couldn't be happier."

A talented athlete for the Eagles back then, who's now living the dream in garnet and gold.

"Florida State was kind of like Disney World to a young kid," said Micah. "It was kind of like this magical, mythical thing, almost unattainable so you know when I had a chance to come back, it is almost like you pinch yourself a little bit."

"I tear up a little bit," added Gorham. "He's great, and his family is great. We're just so happy to have him home."

Back where it all began.

"I definitely remember crazy Micah back in the day, but he follows God's will and His plan for his life and for that to bring him home is awesome," said Gorham.

"He's been to all those games for all his life and he follow them even now," added Posey. "To be here and to be part of it, it's exciting for him."

And exciting for everyone else who's been there along the way.

