Messick Dominates in Shutout of No. 16 Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Redshirt freshman Parker Messick pitched a career-high 8.0 innings Friday and struck out 11 batters as FSU beat No. 16 Virginia 2-0 at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC) got a pair of runs in the third inning against the Cavaliers (5-4, 1-3 ACC) as both teams combined for just seven hits and 29 strikeouts in the pitching duel.

Hunter Perdue worked around a one-out single in the ninth inning to earn his first career save.

Messick (1-2) was strong throughout the night for the Seminoles, notching perfect innings with four total strikeouts over the seventh and eighth frames. Energetic all night, Messick exited to a roar from the crowd of 1,422 after 114 pitches.

The Cavaliers did not have a runner reach third base all night. In the fifth, Logan Michaels hit a one-out double and Chris Newell reached on a hit by pitch, but Alex Tappen grounded out to Logan Lacey at third base, starting a 5-4-3 double play that ended the inning.

In the sixth inning, Virginia had two runners on base after a pair of singles, but popups to shortstop and first base ended the inning and the threat. Messick did not allow another baserunner.

In the ninth, Perdue, pitching for just the third time as a Seminole after missing last season with Tommy John surgery, hit 96 on the radar gun and worked around a one-out single, Virginia’s fourth hit of the night. With two outs, designated hitter Kyle Teel hit a rocket off Perdue’s back, but the redshirt junior regrouped and threw to first base to end the ballgame.

The shutout was FSU’s first of 2021 and first since a similar 2-0 win against No. 1 Florida in 2020. Virginia was the first ranked opponent Florida State played this season.

For Messick, his 11 strikeouts were the most for a Seminole since CJ Van Eyk struck out 11 in the ACC Tournament in 2019 against NC State. His 8.0 innings pitched were the most for a Nole since Drew Parrish pitched 8.0 innings in the College World Series against Arkansas later that same season.

FSU’s two runs against Abbott (1-2) came in the third inning, when Tyler Martin and Mat Nelson reached on two-out walks. They scored on Robby Martin’s RBI single to centerfield, paired with a fielding error that allowed Nelson to score.

The Martin’s combined for all three hits against the Cavaliers, with Tyler Martin singling to lead off the game and adding another hit in the eighth inning against reliever Zach Messinger.

Florida State and Virginia will play game two of the series Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Redshirt freshman Bryce Hubbart (1-1) will make his first start of the season on the mound.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or keep up with the team on social media through Twitter (@FSUBaseball), Facebook (/FSUBaseball), and Instagram (@NoleBaseball).

