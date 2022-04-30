Messick, Albert, FSU knock off No. 7 TCU baseball in series opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Parker Messick extended his scoreless innings streak at Dick Howser Stadium to 28.2 innings – and Reese Albert added five RBI – in FSU’s 10-0 win against No. 7 TCU.

The Seminoles (25-15) led 6-0 after two innings and held the Horned Frogs (27-15) to two hits in the contest.

Messick (6-2) tied a career high with 14 strikeouts, the third time this season he has reached that mark. The left-hander took a perfect game into the fifth inning and a no-hitter into the sixth.

Over his 28.2 inning scoreless streak – which includes games against Duke, No. 16 Notre Dame, No. 9 Louisville and No. 7 TCU – Messick has allowed just 13 hits and two walks while striking out 53 batters. His 14-strikeout games came against the Blue Devils, Cardinals and Horned Frogs and he had 11 against the Fighting Irish.

At the plate, FSU got off to a hot start with three doubles and four runs in the first inning against Riley Cornelio (3-4). The TCU righty did not record an out against five batters.

Albert came through at the biggest times Friday night – with an RBI double in the first, a two-run single in the second and a two-run double in the sixth that provided the final margin.

Jordan Carrion continued to swing a hot bat, with three more hits Friday. Over his past 11 games, Carrion is hitting .500 (20-for-40) and has raised his batting average nearly 90 points in that span (.209 to .298).

All 12 of TCU’s batters struck out at least once. Reed Spenrath was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and immediately retired on a double play. In the sixth, Luke Boyers doubled to start the inning before Messick struck out the next three batters.

Tommy Sacco led off the seventh with a single before Messick got a lineout and two more strikeouts to strand the runner.

Ross Dunn, making his first relief appearance of the year, struck out five of the six batters he faced. Messick and Dunn combined for 19 strikeouts, setting a school record for the most strikeouts in a game without a walk.