Men’s Golf Falls in Sudden Death Match Play Final

ATLANTA, Ga. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The No. 2-ranked Florida State Men’s Golf team suffered a tough loss to 10th-ranked Clemson, 3-2, at the ACC Championship Match Play final on Monday at Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course in Atlanta, Ga.

With the match score tied at two points each, it all came down to a sudden-death playoff match between redshirt senior Greyson Porter and Clemson’s Zack Gordon.

The first and second playoff holes presented opportunities for each of them to seal the win for their teams but neither player could execute. On the third playoff hole, Gordon sunk what would be the match-winning birdie putt for the Tigers on the par-3 hole and Porter was not able to match his putt. This came after strong drives off the tee by both golfers that reached the green.

Freshman Brett Roberts was dominant from the start of the round and never let go of the lead after the second hole. He jumped to a four-stroke lead through the first nine holes and scored the first point for FSU in the match, defeating Clemson’s Turk Pettit, 6&5. The win capped a brilliant week for the freshman as he went 2-0 in match play vs. North Carolina and Clemson.

Freshman Frederik Kjettrup played close to Clemson’s Colby Patton through the first nine holes with the match score staying within one stroke. Kjettrup held a one-stroke lead heading to the 18th hole and clinched the Seminoles’ second point of the championship, 1UP, with a par to avoid a playoff hole. He also went 2-0 in match play.

Graduate transfer Vincent Norrman had a great start in today’s round and had the lead through the first nine holes as well but fell back by two strokes with a bogey on the 14th hole. Norrman was not able to bring it within one on the 17th hole and Kyle Cottam won Clemson’s first point of the match, 2&1.

Senior All-American John Pak had a two-stroke lead going into the 12th hole, but Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman was able to even it back up with a par on the 15th hole. With the score tied going into the 18th hole, Bridgeman was able to lock in another par to win the point, 1UP, and give the Tigers their second point of the match to tie the score.

Porter and Gordon were neck and neck through all 18 holes, with the score being tied for 15 of those holes. Gordon took a one-stroke lead on the ninth hole, but Porter tied it back up soon after with a birdie on the 12th hole and the score would stay tied until Gordon won the match on the 21st hole.

The Seminoles will look to rebound in the postseason at the NCAA Regional that is hosts, which will be played from May 17-19 at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club. The NCAA Golf Selection Show is held on Wednesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. on The Golf Channel.

