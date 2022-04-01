Watch
Members of Florida State soccer team release official statement following Mark Krikorian resignation

Posted at 11:45 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 23:45:10-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In the wake of Mark Krikorian’s resignation as head coach of Florida State soccer program members of the defending national champions have taken to their social media profiles to show their support for Krikorian by posting a message of both disappointment and support.

Below is an image of the statement as seen on redshirt-senior Emily Madril's Instagram. Madril granted ABC 27 permission to share.

3-31 krikorian support message.jpg

The details of why Krikorian resigned have not yet been released. Their is an ongoing national search for his replacement.

