McKenzie Milton taking advantage of his opportunities and embracing his second chance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — McKenzie Milton played just one season for Florida State, and while he primarily served as a back-up his impact on this program is everlasting. The fact that the now former Florida State quarterback is even talking about playing professional football is nothing short of a miracle.

"I'm not concerned about my knee," he said this week's before Florida State's Pro Day. "I feel great. It's the best I've felt since I got hurt."

Milton's leg was nearly amputated after an injury while playing for UCF in 2018. Florida State gave him a second chance, and Milton made his college debut in a near comeback win over Notre Dame.

"Nobody's ever come back from an injury like this," he said after that game. "With man this would be impossible, but with God all things are possible."

This week, he showed out for NFL Scouts.

"I wouldn't be doing Pro Day if I didn't feel like I could go," he said. "I'm feeling confident in myself and my abilities and I'm excited to showcase what I can do."

A comeback that for not just Milton is a second chance.

"We're all truly not supposed to be here, and I feel like everyone showcasing their talents has an opportunity to play in the NFL so it's exciting for all of us, and we're not supposed to be here so we're just going to go out there and let it rip and have fun."

Have fun and embrace the moment.

"All I need is an opportunity is what I'm saying," he said. "I feel confident in myself to perform at a high level when it's eleven on eleven."

Just as he's done so many times before.