McKenzie Milton listed as starting quarterback on latest Florida State depth chart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s been the most talked about storyline all season long. Who’s starting at quarterback for Florida State? Jordan Travis or McKenzie Milton. Travis starting week one against Notre Dame and Milton week two against Jacksonville State.

Well on Tuesday the official depth chart finally gave a clear answer for the first time all season. And the winner of what feels like a new game show we got to play every week, was none other than McKenzie Milton. Earlier Tuesday morning head coach Mike Norvell broke down what Milton brings to this offense.

"I’m excited about what McKenzie brings. Just his energy. The positive approach to lifting up teammates, to investing in those guys," says Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell. "He’s got great leadership qualities and we have to play great around him. And obviously he’s got to play at a very high standard.”

FSU and Wake Forest kickoff Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Winston-Salem.

