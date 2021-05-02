Maturity, patience driving No. 1 Florida State soccer forward in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The number one ranked Florida State soccer team took care of business in their 3-0 shutout win over Milwaukee on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. A pretty impressive performance considering it was the team's first official game since mid-November.

Although the goals didn’t come FSU’s way until the second half, head coach Mark Krikorian was pleased with his team’s patience that allowed them to stick with their game plan. It showcases his team’s maturity in the face of adversity. Being the number one team in the nation puts a big target on their backs every time they step on the field. But playing like they did Saturday will be important to build off of moving forward.

“We knew that we would be playing against some teams that would come out and have a different posture in the way that they were going to play against us. We were going to need to be a bit methodical in the way that we played," Krikorian says. "Take advantage of space when space presented itself but also recognize it’s a 90-minute game. I think our kids did a good job of following the plan and being patient and finding those chances as we needed them.”

Florida State will play Penn State in the Round of 16, Wednesday at 3 p.m.