Matthew Cleveland's buzzer-beater lifts Florida State over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Seminoles.com) — Matthew Cleveland made a long three-point shot as the clock expired to give Florida State a 64-63 win over Virginia in the last road game of the season. Cleveland led with 20 points for his seventh consecutive double-figure scoring game.

Cleveland made a driving layup with six seconds remaining to tie Virginia 61-61. However, Virginia’s Armaan Franklin responded with a jump shot to give them the edge with a second remaining. Florida State’s Harrison Prieto threw the half-court pass to Cleveland who made the shot to give the Seminoles the one-point win.

The Seminoles lead the nation with six single-point victories this season, five of which came in ACC play.

Florida State shot eight of eight from the field in the last five minutes of the game and ended on an 18-7 run. Cleveland scored 10 of his 20 points in the last 2:06 of the game.

Prieto scored a career-high 14 points and led the team with six rebounds. He was six of eight shooting from the field (.750 percent) and a perfect two of two from the three-point line. His previous career-high came against Wake Forest as he grabbed the first double-double of his career with a 13 point, 13 rebound performance.

Virginia’s Jayden Gardner led with 21 points and Francisco Caffaro led with 11 rebounds.

The Seminoles will return home for their final two games of the regular season. They are scheduled to play Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 2 at 7 pm and then they will play NC State on Saturday, March 5 at 2 pm.