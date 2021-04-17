Matheu Nelson's offensive surge happening at the right time for Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 24th ranked Florida State baseball clinched their weekend series Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 win over Boston College. And redshirt-sophomore catcher Matheu Nelson had a huge part in the Noles back to back wins over the Eagles.

Nelson has gone yard in both games this series which came at crucial times for FSU. Both home runs gave the Noles not only the lead but also seemed to be the momentum swing that gave the defense a boost to shut down Boston College’s offense for rest of each game. Head coach Mike Martin Jr. says Nelson’s work ethic is similar to another legendary Florida State catcher.

“You know I hate to use the Buster Posey comparison, but those guys like Nelly (Matheu Nelson) and Posey and Sean Gilmore were that way," said Martin. "They don’t deviate from when they wake up, how they eat and that stuff goes a long way. And that’s why you see them getting better as the year goes on.”

Florida State and Boston College wrap up their weekend series tomorrow at 1 p.m. from Dick Howser Stadium.