Marvin's Movement continues to enhance lives of Tallahassee youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Marvin Wilson’s time at Florida State may be over but his mission to better the lives of those in the Tallahassee community will now and always be on-going. Marvin's Movement has already started to make an impact right here in the Big Bend.

His organization's goal is to spread financial literacy to the youth in Tallahassee. It’s an important message that speaks volumes to Marvin. And as the former Seminole gets ready for his next chapter in the NFL he feels confident that what he started here will carry on for years to come in the community. And that in itself is a dream come true.

“You know just my time here in Tallahassee in general I can lay my head on my pillow at night knowing I did right by Tallahassee. And I did right by Florida State more than anything," Wilson told ABC 27. "That was my mission from the jump even coming into Florida State, I wanted to come in and give Tallahassee everything I had. And I feel like I’ve done that, I’m still doing that and I’ll continue to do it.”