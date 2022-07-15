Marvin Wilson to return to Tallahassee to host second annual camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Marvin Wilson made his impact at Florida State and now even though he's moved onto the NFL, he hasn't forgotten about Tallahassee.

This weekend Marvin will host his second annual football camp and it's a big deal, because it's sold out.

The free camp will be held at St. John Paul II in Tallahassee as part of Marvin's Movement and in partnership with GameTime Prep.

The camp doubling in enrollment from it's inaugural year. They're expecting around 100 kids to attend Saturday. Wilson's goal has always been to give back to the community, and for him to continue to give back even though he's gone is a testament of who he is.

"He really enjoyed this community and was FSU did for Marvin and what Marvin did for this community is it shows he is that guy," said GameTime Prep's Ed Hill. "A lot of times you have these guys come in and you're like, man, he's a great guy, and hopefully he'll give back to this community, but Marvin has stood on what he said and it tells me his experience in Tallahassee was worth it and meant something to him."

Hill added several of Wilson's NFL teammates and former teammates at Florida State will be in attendance Saturday.