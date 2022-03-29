Mark Krikorian out as Florida State's women's soccer coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's an end of an era for the Florida State University women's soccer program.

Mark Krikorian announced Tuesday he is not returning as the head coach of the Florida State University women's soccer program.

"I’d like to thank FSU and the community for my 17 years in Tallahassee. Every coach has a shelf life and it is time for me to move onto my next chapter. While the university offered me a generous contract, my decision is not based on money," Krikorian said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

"I want to thank Dave Hart and Kim Record for bringing me to FSU and teaching me how to be a leader and a professional. Coach Bowden for showing me the importance of being a gentleman. I’d like to acknowledge Monk Bonasorte for his undying loyalty to FSU and for the constant support that he gave to FSU soccer. I would also like to thank all of the players and staff that worked so hard over the years to help create a program that has been consistently at the top of D1 women’s soccer."

Finally, I want to wish the team, the school and my fellow coaches continued success as you move forward in a new direction."

Krikorian led the Florida State women's soccer program to three NCAA Division I national championships in 2014, 2018 and 2021.