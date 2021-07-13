Mark Krikorian happy with exposure Florida State Soccer received during 2020-2021 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Their 2020 campaign was marked by an ACC tournament championship and a runner up finish in the NCAA title game. Noles fan will agree it wasn’t the way we all had hoped the season would come to an end. But Florida State head soccer coach Mark Krikorian has looked back on all the positives that season has brought.

One of which was the exposure FSU received throughout the 2020-2021 season. In the fall the ACC was one of only a few conferences even playing and the Seminoles took advantage of having all the eyes of the soccer world on them. Krikorian hopes now heading into the 2021-2022 season that more people begin to see just how special the Florida State program really is.

“One of the positive parts about the last year is a lot of people got to watch our team play," Krikorian told ABC 27. "Kind of sitting at home and in the fall there were so few conferences playing that they got a chance to watch and really get an idea about the Florida State Soccer brand."

