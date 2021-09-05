Marching Chiefs back, better than ever in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football and the Marching Chiefs go together like Garnet and Gold. You can’t really have the full FSU gameday experience without the Chiefs. This year they're back and better than ever with a few new things to watch out for this season.

“I think the gameday experience is nothing without the Marching Chiefs," says senior drum major Jordan Fraze. "And it’s going to be a totally new experience during the actual game this year being in the student section.”

As if the Marching Chiefs didn't already fire you up enough. Now we’ll get to see them immersed in one of the most passionate student sections in all of college football. And they couldn’t be any more excited to be back where they belong.

“What can fans expect? They can actually expect us to be on the field. I mean there was not a moment where we were on the field last year," said FSU Director of athletic bands David Plack. "And of course it is marching band. So for a marching band not to have been able to march was tough.”

But the Marching Chiefs are ready to make up for lost time with new halftime sets and the traditional pregame show to create the iconic Florida State gameday atmosphere. But come September 5th they’ll be adding something else to their set. A tribute to their biggest fan. The one and only Bobby Bowden.

“The Marching Chiefs are eternally grateful for everything he did for the program when he was here," adds Fraze. "And everything he continues to do for Florida State."

“You know for many years we were Bobby’s band. And that was something that was always very special to us," Plack said. "He never missed an opportunity on any of his call in shows or any media to say ‘boy it was good to have the Marching Chiefs there' or ‘how about them Marching Chiefs.’”

