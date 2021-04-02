Major renovations may be coming to Doak Campbell Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University's Doak Campbell Stadium could be getting a facelift, and it could be coming within the next three seasons.

Seminole Boosters President and CEO Michael Alford shared exactly what they could look like Thursday during a Florida State Board of Trustees meeting.

Alford told ABC 27 that Thursday's presentation is "step two in about a hundred step process."

The renderings are based on a study a consulting firm conducted last spring where fans were asked what experience they would like in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to allow Seminole Boosters to begin selling fans on new experiences complete with different seating options and stadium enhancements. Even though it's in its early stages, the future of Doak could be exciting.

"We're committed to sitting down individually with every single person that's affected by these renovations and sharing their story and talking to them about what it means for them, what their new experience could be," said Alford. "We only have a few options at Doak Campbell, and most stadiums have seven to ten different experiences you can choose from. That's what we're trying to get to, to kind of modernize Doak Campbell a little bit."

Alford also said the potential renovation would also help Doak's aging infrastructure.

Florida State has not yet committed any money to the project, but the best case scenario of everything being completed is the 2024 season, Alford said.