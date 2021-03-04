M.J. Walker leads Florida St.'s senior night rout of BC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —MJ Walker scored 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and RaiQuan Gray added 16 points to help No. 11 Florida State win its 25th straight ACC home game, 93-64, over Boston College. Gray scored in double figures for an 11th straight game for the Seminoles (15-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are in position to win the league’s regular-season title with a win at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Posted at 11:43 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 23:43:57-05
