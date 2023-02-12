FSU: Men's basketball falls to Pittsburgh, 83-75

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson each scored a team-high 19 points to lead Pittsburgh to an 83-75 victory over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Burton and Hinson led four Panthers in double figure scoring with Greg Elliott (13 points) and Nike Sibande (12 points) leading the Panthers to their school-record 11th ACC win of the season.

Jalen Warley’s scored a game-high 23 points to establish a new career high. He was well on his way to reaching a new career-high a topping the 20 point mark for the first time in his career as he totaled 14 first half points – the most points he has ever scored in a half as a Seminole. Warley was perfect on his first five shots and scored 14 points in the first half of the game.

Florida State outscored the Panthers 17-12 to begin the second half and took the lead, 50-49, on a lay-up by freshman Cam Corhen. The Panthers, though, outscored the Seminoles by a 34-25 margin the rest of the way to take the eight-point victory.

Florida Stand and Pittsburgh split the two-game regular season series with each team winning on the others teams’ home court.

Florida State scored the first two points of the games on a Warley lay-up just 14 seconds into the game. Pittsburgh quickly took the lead as they scored on a lay-up and a 3-pointer to take a 5-2 – a lead they maintained for the remainder of the half.

In a game with five lead changes, the Seminoles took the lead twice in the second half. The Panthers went on a 10-2 scoring run to lock in their biggest lead of the game 78-67 with a minute remaining to give a final score of 83-75.

Caleb Mills continued to lead the Seminoles in assists, totaling three against Pittsburgh in Saturday afternoon’s game. Through Florida State’s 26 games this season, Mills has 93 total assists. He is only seven assists away from reaching the 200 plateau for his career at both Houston and Florida State combined.

Florida State had a .424 shooting percentage (25-59) from the field, a .238 shooting percentage (5-21) from the bonusphere, and shot 20-24 (.833) from the charity stripe. For the ninth time this season, the Seminoles pulled down double figures in offensive rebounds, totaling 12 against Pittsburgh. The Seminoles scored 34 points in the paint and eight points off the bench.

Florida State travels to Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.to face the Clemson Tigers with tip off at 7pm ET. The game will be televised on the Bally’s Sports television network.

The last match-up between the Seminoles and Tigers was on January 23rd, 2023 at the Donald L. Tucker Center with Clemson securing an 82-81 win over Florida State as Clemson’s Hunter Tyson made the game-winning free throw with four seconds remaining in the game. The Seminoles hold a 46-36 overall winning record against the Tigers.