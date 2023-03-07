M. Basketball falls to Georgia Tech in game one of ACC tournament, 61-60

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech’s Miles Kelly scored a game-high 21 points on seven made field goals and three free throws to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 61-60 victory over the Seminoles at Greensboro Coliseum in game one of the ACC tournament. Kelly led three Yellow Jackets in double-figure scoring as Ja’von Franklin and Dallan ‘Deebo’ Coleman each added 10 points of their own to the final score. Georgia Tech will advance to round two of the ACC tournament to face off against No. 5 seeded Pittsburgh.